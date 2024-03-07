               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Civilian Killed In Enemy Mortar Shelling Of Chernihiv Region


3/7/2024 3:13:21 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of March 7, a 52-year-old civilian man was killed in the Russian mortar shelling of the Semenivka community in the Chernihiv region.

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, around 16:00, a civilian man born in 1972 was killed in a mortar attack in the Semenivka community. The body was found near the crater by neighbors," the post reads.

Read also: Ukraine repels 39 attacks in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions

Chaus also said that a private house was damaged as a result of the drone attack, but the owner was not injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army fired mortars and cannon artillery at three border communities in the Chernihiv region over the past day.

Photo: NPU

MENAFN07032024000193011044ID1107950287

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search