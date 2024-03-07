Civilian Killed In Enemy Mortar Shelling Of Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of March 7, a 52-year-old civilian man was killed in the Russian mortar shelling of the Semenivka community in the Chernihiv region.

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, around 16:00, a civilian man born in 1972 was killed in a mortar attack in the Semenivka community. The body was found near the crater by neighbors," the post reads.

Chaus also said that a private house was damaged as a result of the drone attack, but the owner was not injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army fired mortars and cannon artillery at three border communities in the Chernihiv region over the past day.

Photo: NPU