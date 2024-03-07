Indian Navy Rescues Barbados Ship Crew Attacked In Aden Gulf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 7 (KUNA) -- Indian Navy rescued 21 crewmembers of Barbados-flagged bulk carrier merchant vessel after it came under attack in Gulf of Aden.

The ship had reported fire after being hit by a drone or missile on Wednesday, approximately 54 nautical miles South West of Aden, resulting in critical injuries to the crew and forcing them to abandon the ship, Indian navy spokesperson said in a statement.

"INS Kolkata deployed for maritime security operations, arrived on location at 16:45 hrs and rescued 21 crew, including one Indian national, using integral helicopter and boats. Critical medical aid provided to injured crew," Indian Navy said. The crew were subsequently evacuated to Djibouti, it added. (end)

