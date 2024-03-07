Kuwait Condemns Israeli Settlement-Building Decision

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli occupation's decision to build 3,500 new illegal settlement units in the West Bank, in addition to the continued attempts to Judaize large parts of the Bank, including Jerusalem.

In a statement on Thursday, a ministry statement renewed demanding the international community and the Security Council to stand firmly to stop these violations, calling on the world not to recognize the Israeli illegal decision, which eliminates any chance for peace in the region.

It reaffirmed Kuwait's support to the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights; clearly stipulated in international resolutions, stressing that all Palestinians have the right to enjoy a safe and stable life. (end)

