Ministry Launches Renewable Energy Strategy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Salem Al-Hajraf announced Thursday Kuwait's 2030-2050 renewable energy strategy.

Al-Hajraf said the government; with this first news conference, is showcasing concepts and visions about new plans upon directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, with the aim of narrowing the gap between media and the government, and elaborating on transparency and information.

The 12-project strategy is planned for local and international markets, and Kuwait would have 22,100 MW from renewable energy by 2030, Al-Hajraf said.

"We will pave the way for citizens to build solar energy panels on their house roofs, and the state will purchase said energy," he indicated.

The move, which will be in favor of all, aims to help citizens be involved in energy production, while taking into account environmental aspects in implementation of His Highness the Amir's directives in terms of carbon neutrality, the minister pointed out.

He eluded to the possibility of turning the ministry into a corporation, revealing that water and electricity services will be obtained through companies, while the ministry keeps its production stations. (end)

