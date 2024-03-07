Saudi Minister: Media Plays Crucial Role For Cementing Saudi-Kuwaiti Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti-Saudi media outlets play a key role in strengthening relations between the two sisterly countries, Saudi Minister of Information Salman Al-Dossary said Thursday.

Speaking during a symposium organized by the Kuwait's Journalists Association, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information at the National Library of Kuwait, Al-Dossary said the Kuwaiti-Saudi ties have been at their best levels throughout history which is reflected in media cooperation.

He expressed delight at his visit to Kuwait and meeting with media senior officials, saying that such gatherings give a clear image on how media cooperation goes in parallel with political cooperation.

He underscored the importance of media work in countering any attempts to tamper with bilateral ties.

Al-Dossary said that media is one of the most attractive sectors in the Kingdom and plays a key role in creating job openings.

He also indicated that that his ministry supports the private sector contribution to the media in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Minister stressed the need of keeping pace with social media platforms and benefiting from the opportunities they provide.

He pointed out that his ministry tries to merge traditional media with social media, especially for reaching new readers and audience.

Talented youngsters are the major contributors to the media sector in the Kingdom and thanks to their creative ideas and products, media content has blossomed, he said.

He pointed to media collaboration between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, stating the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) earlier in the day to share expertise and news, and enhance media cooperation.

The Saudi guest indicated that he met with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Salem Al-Sabah and Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. (end)

