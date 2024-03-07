UN Experts Warn Of Rising Violence Against Minorities In India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 7 (Kuna) -- A group of United Nations experts on Thursday warned of increasing attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, women and girls, journalists and civil society activists in India and called on the Government to take urgent corrective action ahead of the general elections planned later this year.

In a joint statement from Geneva a group of United Nations experts and special rapporteurs including the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Rim Al-Salem and the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief Nazila Ghanea said violence was likely to increase in the run-up to the elections.

The experts noted reports of violence and hate crimes against minorities dehumanising rhetoric and incitement to discrimination and violence targeted and arbitrary killings acts of violence carried out by vigilante groups.

The also condemned the targeted demolitions of homes of minorities enforced disappearances the intimidation harassment and arbitrary and prolonged detention of human rights defenders and journalists arbitrary displacement due to development mega-projects and intercommunal violence as well as the misuse of official agencies against perceived political opponents.

The experts also condemned the targeting arbitrary harassment and detention of human rights defenders and journalists as well as the misuse of official agencies against perceived political opponents.

The experts called on India to comply with its human rights obligations and regretted the lack of response from the authorities to their requests regarding such violations.

In the same vein the experts urged the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to continue to monitor the evolution of the human rights situation in India and called on the Human Rights Council currently meeting in Geneva to consider measures to prevent violations. (end)

