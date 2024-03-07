Spain Offers UNRWA Additional 20 Million Euros In Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra)-- According to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Madrid would donate an additional 20 million euros to the United Nations Relief and Works Administration (UNRWA).After meeting with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini in Madrid, Albares stated that the increased funding are intended to "support the organization in its humanitarian work in Gaza and meeting the food, education, and health needs of the nearly six million Palestinian refugees in the region."