Sweden Formally Joins NATO

Amman, March 7 (Petra)-- Following the deposit of its document of membership to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US government in Washington, DC, Sweden became the newest member of NATO on Thursday, March 7, 2024. NATO currently has 32 nations as members as a result of Sweden's entry."Today is a historic day," stated Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO. Sweden will now occupy its proper seat at the NATO table and have an equal voice in determining the organization's policies and choices.