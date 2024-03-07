Dubai: Where To Watch Iftar Cannon Firing This Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 2:46 PM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 4:16 PM

Keeping with the tradition, Ramadan cannons will boom from multiple locations across Dubai during the holy month. The firing of cannons to mark the end of the fasting period daily during Ramadan has been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s.

Seven locations will have fixed cannons that will be fired throughout the month. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of iftar, and two shots are fired to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the locations to watch cannon firing in Dubai:



Expo City Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Festival City

Uptown

Madinat Jumeriah

DAMAC Hills Hatta Guest House.

Additionally, a mobile cannon will cover several locations across Dubai throughout the holy month. This will be stationed for two days each at the locations including:



Al Satwa Big Mosque

Al Ghaf Walk

Umm Suqeim Majlis

Zabeel Park

Dubai Creek Harbour

Hatta

Al Khawaneej Majles

Dubai Festival City Dubai International Financial Centre

"The firing of the cannons throughout the holy month marks the end of fasting hours and the start of Iftar. These are our customs and traditions, and we are accustomed to them, as we all enjoy them, young and old, Muslim or Non-Muslim," stated Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, in a press conference held at Expo City Dubai.

The decision to expand the firing locations with mobile cannon aims to ensure that more residents can enjoy this traditional spectacle. "We received complaints from residents who were unable to watch the cannons in their areas and didn't get to enjoy the experience. To address this, we tried to make the cannon accessible to more ares," explained Major-General Al Ghaithi.

For the second year in a row, Ramdan Cannon will be presented at Expo City, which will be placed in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza

"We have made Expo our home for six months back in 2020 and 2021. And I'm sure we all miss it, so our aim is to create a sustainable family destination that reflects our Emirati identity. We want to provide visitors with a beautiful Ramadan experience, offering spacious locations for photos, Iftar, and Suhoor,” said Amna Abulhoul, the Executive Creative Director of Expo city.

“Among the surprise locations is Al Ghaf Walk, situated in front of the Nad Al Sheba Police Station. This area will have the moblie cannon for three days every weekend, although the official opening is yet to take place,” stated Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of Dubai Police Ramadan cannons. Encourging everyone to visit the area as it a beautiful open area of Iftars and family gathering.

In addition to the cannon firing, various activities will accompany the festivities. Cartoon characters and a carnival atmosphere will delight attendees, with gifts distributed to the public. The focus will be on creating a family-friendly environment that is particularly enjoyable for children.

ALSO READ:

Charity in UAE during Ramadan: Banned, legal practices explained

3am closing time, Dh20,000 party orders: UAE bakeries gear up for Ramadan rush

Reduced hours, holidays during Ramadan: UAE schools to finish term curriculum before holy month

Look: Dubai steps up food safety inspections at supermarkets, hotels ahead of Ramadan