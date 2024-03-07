Ramadan Timings In UAE: 3-Day Weekend Announced For Govt Employees In Umm Al Quwain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 6:58 PM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 10:56 PM

Umm Al Quwain has announced that government employees in the emirate will have three-day weekends during Ramadan.

In the announcement, it was confirmed that Friday to Sunday would be the weekend during the holy month, and government employees would work five and a half hours on the other days of the week.

The timings are as follows:

Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2.30pm

So far, other emirates in the UAE have announced reduced work hours and remote work options for Fridays during Ramadan.

