March 7, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN ), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company announced the interim topline results confirming that a single daily dose of Travelan® is effective in prevention of moderate to severe diarrhea following challenge with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC).

The stock soared on news, trading at $3.6200, up $1.8800, for a gain of 108.0460%, with a day's high of $4.58.

Immuron was awarded AU $4.8 (USD $3.43) million funding by the U.S. Department of Defense (ASX Announcement 12 January 2022) to perform a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled phase 2 controlled human infection model (CHIM) study to assist with evaluating a dosing regimen that is most suited to deployed US troops visiting developing countries. Healthy volunteers were recruited and randomly assigned to receive a single daily oral dose of 1200 mg of Travelan® or placebo. Dosing commenced 2 days prior to challenge with ETEC strain H10407 and continued for 7 days. ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT05933525.

This interim analysis summarizes the data for a total of 60 subjects who have completed the inpatient challenge component of this current clinical study. Last patients last visits are anticipated to commence in April this year and final clinical study report will be completed in H2 2024.

Having demonstrated protective efficacy in two published clinical studies (Otto et al., 2011), this Phase 2 study was designed to compare the preventative effects of once daily dosing to the current standard recommended treatment of three times daily dosing. To learn more about Phase 2 study design, read: U.S. Food and Drug Administration Step 3: Clinical Research

IMM-124E (Travelan®) will be the first product developed with Immuron's platform technology to proceed into Phase 3 clinical trials. The underlying nature of Immuron's platform technology enables the development of medicines across a large range of infectious diseases. The platform can be used to block viruses or bacteria at mucosal surfaces such as the Gastrointestinal tract and neutralize the toxins they produce. More information on Immuron's platform technology can be found below.

Travelan® demonstrated clinical efficacy in preventing ETEC-attributable diarrhea in two previous CHIM studies (Table 1). These studies showed dosing 400 mg three times daily, resulted in 76.7% (p=0.007) to 90.9% (p=0.0005) protection (Otto et al., 2011).

This trial demonstrated protective efficacy* with once daily dosing even though the attack rate for this study was much lower than planned. The intended attack rate (percentage of subjects with ETEC-induced moderate- severe diarrhea) for this study was approximately 70%. The attack rate for the Placebo group of this study was only 37% (Table 2). Given the lower than planned attack rate, this current study is underpowered to appropriately detect a significant difference in moderate to severe ETEC attributed diarrhea in the Placebo group compared to the Treatment group. This makes the demonstration of protective efficacy and reduction in adverse events and diarrheal symptoms particularly noteworthy.

The company will now proceed to hold an end of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S Food and Drug Administration to discuss the pivotal Phase 3 registration strategy and planned clinical trials including recommended dosing to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Travelan® as a prophylactic medicine for Travelers' Diarrhea. A preventative treatment that defends against infectious enteric diseases is a high priority objective for the U.S. Military.

