U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Spring-Summer 2024 Collection

the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Spring-Summer Collection for 2024. The brand's global photo shoot took place in idyllic Palm Springs, California, known for its picturesque desert landscape, regal palm groves, lush polo fields, and scenic poolside vistas under the golden rays of the Coachella Valley sunshine. Other key product launches this spring include USPA Sport 2024.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection features bold stripes and sun-washed pops of color representing the free spirit and heritage of the sport-inspired brand. Retro resort style springs to life in matching sets and tonal polo shirts, while models and professional polo players alike bask under the palm trees in U.S. Polo Assn.'s newest fashion. Sporty models showcase vibrant colors and patterns beside the brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe, while artisan textures within the collection include breezy linen, comfortable denim, and soft, seasonal dresses. Stylish, vibrant accessories include convertible crossbody bags, bucket hats, fashionable footwear, and on-trend eyewear, all of which complement the unique colors, styles, and fabrics in the warm-weather collection.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection was inspired by the global reach of the sport of polo and the beautiful elements of fashion in the season's trends, all highlighted in our brand's signature style in California's desert oasis," said Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product for U.S. Polo Assn. "We celebrate the spirit of the season in this global collection with pops of sun-washed colors, bold patterns, and artisan textures so fans of the brand feel cool and comfortable in U.S. Polo Assn.'s classic, sport-inspired American style."

U.S. Polo Assn. is also proud to launch the USPA Sport Collection for 2024. The mostly men's athleisurewear line is an edgier, bold style designed in bright primary colors, available to consumers globally. The newest USPA Sport Collection features embossed branding in breathable polo shirts, comfortable shorts, colorful t-shirts, and coordinating sets all proudly showcasing U.S. Polo Assn.'s signature double horsemen logo.

Also included in our USPA Sport Collection is USPA Pro, the newest version of the high-performance product line, designed for polo players and equestrian athletes alike. Created in continual collaboration with professional polo players, this special collection is only available online and at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) Retail Shop in Palm Beach County, Florida. The USPA Pro product line features ventilated, drop-bottom gear bags, cushioned knee-high socks, Argentinian hand-stitched belts, breathable performance hoodies, and the sport's signature white polo pants with drawstrings. In U.S. Polo Assn.'s iconic red, white, and blue color palette, the USPA Pro line seeks to enhance the gameplay for polo players through products specifically designed for peak performance.

"Every collection created by the U.S. Polo Assn. Design Team has elements that connect our brand back to the sport of polo, which is our heritage and brand DNA," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Whether it's through strategic partnerships like the one with ESPN, supporting global polo events, or our product launches, our mission is to stay true to U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth.â€ ̄Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn .

USPA Global

is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sport content, visit globalpolo .

