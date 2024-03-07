(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) AI and Big Data Expo North America announces leading Speaker Lineup AI and Big Data Expo North America announces new speakers!



SANTA CLARA, CA, Mar 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The AI and Big Expo North America, the leading event for Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP, has announced a fresh cohort of distinguished speakers

for its upcoming conference at the Santa Clara Convention Center on June 5-6, 2024.







Some of the top industry speakers set to take the stage are:

- Sam Hamilton - Head of Data & AI – Visa

- Dr Astha Purohit - Director - Product (Tech) Ops – Walmart

- Noorddin Taj - Head of Architecture and Design of Intelligent Operations - BP

- Temi Odesanya - Director - AI Governance Automation - Thomson Reuters

- Katie Sanders - Assistant Vice President – Tech - Union Pacific Railroad

- Prasanth Nandanuru – SVP - Wells Fargo

- Rodney Brooks - Professor Emeritus - MIT

These esteemed speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to an already impressive lineup, promising attendees a truly enlightening experience.

In addition to the speakers, the

AI and Big Data Expo North America will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics in AI and Big Data exploring the latest innovations, implementations and strategies across a range of industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:



How Gen AI Positively Augments Workforce Capabilities

Trends in Computer Vision: Applications, Datasets, and Models

Getting to Production-Ready: Challenges and Best Practices for Deploying AI

Ensuring Your AI is Responsible and Ethical

Mitigating Bias and Promoting Fairness in AI Systems

Security Challenges in the Era of Gen AI and Data Science

AI for Good: Social Impact and Ethics

Selling Data Democratization to Executives

Spreading Data Insights across the Business

Barriers to Overcome: People, Processes, and Technology

Optimizing the Customer Experience with AI

Using AI to Drive Growth in a Regulated Industry Building an MLOps Foundation for AI at Scale

The Expo offers a platform for exploration and discovery, showcasing how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping a myriad of industries, including manufacturing, transport, supply chain, government, legal sectors, financial services, energy, utilities, insurance, healthcare, retail, and more. Attendees will have the chance to witness firsthand the transformative power of AI and Big Data across various sectors, gaining insights that are crucial for staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape a turnout of over 7000 attendees and featuring 200 speakers across various tracks, AI and Big Data Expo North America offers a unique opportunity for CTO's, CDO's, CIO's , Heads of IOT, AI /ML, IT Directors and tech enthusiasts to stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in AI, Big Data and related technologies by TechEx Events, the conference will also feature six co-located events, including the IoT Tech Expo, Intelligent Automation Conference, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week, and Edge Computing Expo, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the technological landscape.

Attendees can choose from various ticket options, providing access to engaging sessions, the bustling expo floor, premium tracks featuring industry leaders, a VIP networking party, and a sophisticated networking app facilitating connections ahead of the event.

