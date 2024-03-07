Senate Speaker Meets Speakers Of House Of Lords, Commons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker, Faisal Al-Fayez, met separately with the Speakers of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, and the House of Lords, John McFall, in the British capital, London.Al-Fayez called for the international community to join forces with the Palestinian state to end Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and for the recognition of the independent Palestinian state during the talks, which were attended by members of several parliamentary committees in the United Kingdom's House of Lords."Political and security conflicts are occurring in our region; the most recent one involved Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, resulting in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, the majority of them were women and children," he said. It was part of a larger, discriminatory campaign to forcibly uproot Palestinians and demolish their houses and infrastructure.During the discussions, attended by Senators Alia Bouran, Nasser Judeh, and Mazen Darwazeh and Jordanian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Manar Al-Dabbas, Al-Fayez emphasized Jordan's steadfast rejection of the forcible displacement of Palestinians, saying, "Jordan clearly rejects forced displacement, as it is a violation of international law." "It is a war crime and paves the way for further conflict."In order to reach a political solution that will put an end to the cycle of violence and allow the Palestinian issue to be resolved in accordance with the two-state solution which is the only way that allows everyone to live in peace Al-Fayez presented His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to bring security and peace to the region, Pointing out that creating an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way to provide security and stability for Israel and other countries.Al-Fayez, according to a statement issued by the Senate, said that Jordan is a strong nation politically and in terms of security today, but it also faces economic difficulties as a result of the surrounding conflicts, Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the one million to three hundred thousand Syrian refugees who are currently living in Jordan due to the Syrian crisis. Jordan's efforts to provide these refugees with care and a decent standard of living have made Jordan's economic difficulties worse.He emphasized the need for greater economic collaboration, more joint investments between the two kingdoms, and the signing of additional cooperation agreements. He also mentioned how crucial it is that the UK make it easier for Jordanian industrial and agricultural products to reach British consumers.The British side reaffirmed its delight in the strategic and historical alliance that unites the two countries as they approach their second centennial. This alliance is built on a rich history of beneficial coordination and cooperation.The British side applauded the diplomatic efforts of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who stands for reason and wisdom, to end the Gaza War and lay the groundwork for long-term stability in the region.