Listen: How AI Can Help Speed Up The Energy Transition

2023 was the hottest year ever recorded. The Copernicus Climate Change Service says temperatures last year likely exceeded“those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years”. Yet the United Nations says global commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions are still“falling far short of what is required”. Without urgent action, scientists say, our planet faces severe and irreversible climate disruption. But there is some hope. And it comes from Artificial Intelligence.

In this podcast, ING's Ewa Manthey tells editors Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace how AI is being deployed in the metals and mining industry to find the critical raw materials necessary for the green energy transition.