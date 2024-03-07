Listen: How AI Can Help Speed Up The Energy Transition
(MENAFN- ING)
2023 was the hottest year ever recorded. The Copernicus Climate Change Service says temperatures last year likely exceeded“those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years”. Yet the United Nations says global commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions are still“falling far short of what is required”. Without urgent action, scientists say, our planet faces severe and irreversible climate disruption. But there is some hope. And it comes from Artificial Intelligence.
In this podcast, ING's Ewa Manthey tells editors Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace how AI is being deployed in the metals and mining industry to find the critical raw materials necessary for the green energy transition.
MENAFN07032024000222011065ID1107949687
Author:
Ewa Manthey, Rebecca Byrne
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.