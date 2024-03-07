FRAISA SA strengthens digital presence with new Intershop-based webshop

EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Milestone on the path to digital transformation

New webshop with improved product search via catalog structure, filtering and text search Implementation of the project by long-term Intershop partner Experts in Motion Jena (GER) / Bellach (CH), March 7, 2024 – FRAISA SA , based in Bellach (CH), produces high-performance tools for metalworking and is one of the leading manufacturers in the machining industry. The internationally active company has established its new webshop based on the Intershop Commerce Platform and thus taken a significant step on the path to digital transformation. The replacement of the existing shop system with a modern, future-oriented and expandable platform marks a milestone on FRAISA's e-commerce roadmap and responds to the general shift towards more digital order processing. The customers of the Swiss family business expect quick and easy processing via a wide range of channels, "plug and play" when using the tools and rapid technical support through digital tools or personal advice. “In order to meet the expectations of FRAISA customers, we have implemented a new webshop that incorporates the functions of the previous shop system. In addition, the new shop was supplemented with an improved product search via catalog structure, filtering and text search. Redundant data pools have been eliminated and replaced by a more up-to-date and precise presentation of product data. Furthermore, the new webshop has a simple and self-explanatory user interface,” says Benjamin Rost, CEO of Experts in Motion AG. Rolf Bücheli, Head of Services and authorized signatory at FRAISA SA, comments:“We are very satisfied with the results of the project. Above all, it was important for us to create a functionally simple, easy-to-understand and visually appealing solution that enables quick and easy ordering. Thanks to the outstanding collaboration with Experts in Motion and Intershop's innovative technology, we have succeeded in achieving this.“ Further functionalities and enhancements, such as a digital customer portal, order history and delivery tracking, are to be integrated into the new webshop in the future. The aim is also to better link FRAISA's digital tools in order to further improve data exchange and the consistency of processes. “We were able to convince FRAISA not least because of our many years of experience in the market and the stability and security that the Intershop Commerce Platform offers. We are very pleased that the implementation was carried out so reliably and efficiently by our long-term implementation partner Experts in Motion and are looking forward to the further course of the project,“ says Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop.

About FRAISA SA FRAISA produces high-performance tools for metalworking and is one of the leading manufacturers in the machining industry. With around 545 employees, they operate at seven locations worldwide. Since its foundation in 1934, FRAISA has stood for the highest technological standards, creative engineering, quality and teamwork. Continuous investment in product and technology development guarantees forward-looking innovations and cutting edge technology for maximum precision.

About Intershop Communications AG: Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at /en.

