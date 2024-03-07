EQS-News: Heliad AG / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad AG: Razor Group raises USD 100m and acquires competitor Perch.

07.03.2024 / 11:55 CET/CEST

Razor Group raises USD 100m and acquires competitor Perch.

Frankfurt am Main, 7th March 2024 - Razor Group (“Razor”), a portfolio company of Heliad AG (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063), has acquired its US-based E-Commerce aggregator competitor Perch in an all-stock deal and simultaneously announces a USD 100m Series D round, led by Presight Capital. The strategic transaction values the combined organization at roughly USD 1.7bn. Following the consolidation of Factory14, Valoreo, and The Stryze Group, this transaction marks an inflection point in Razor's history, positioning the company as the global leader in its industry. Razor's acquisition of Perch adds significant scale to its product portfolio, now managing a catalogue of over 40,000 products spanning popular categories such as Home & Living, Sports & Health, Toys and DIY, across three continents and over ten countries, paving the way for a USD 1bn top-line business in the medium-term. It also marks a pivotal shift in the aggregator business model, as Razor will leverage this acquisition to move away from the traditional aggregator model of creating the“internet version of Procter & Gamble”, towards establishing a“Western response” to Chinese consumer-to-manufacturer (C2M) players like Temu and Shein. Tushar Ahluwalia, Razor's CEO, underscores the critical role of cutting-edge technology and a deeply integrated supply chain in navigating the current macroeconomic environment to ensure agility and long-term resilience. Simultaneously, Razor is strategically diversifying its sales avenues beyond Amazon, with the ambition to decrease its revenue dependency on the platform to below 60%. While further refining its market strategy, Razor is also venturing into Asian markets to drive geographical diversification. Combined with a focus on technological innovation and product development, Razor positions itself as the leading next-generation brand aggregator. With ongoing advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs), further promising technological enhancements can be achieved to improve Razor's operational efficiency.

About Razor Group Razor Group GmbH (“Razor”) was founded by e-commerce experts and serial founders Tushar Ahluwalia, Christoph Gamon, Shrestha Chowdhury and Dr. Oliver Dlugosch. The Berlin-based company acquires and operates profitable Amazon FBA businesses and other online marketplace sellers which have consistently demonstrated superior product quality, outstanding customer satisfaction and sharp business acumen. Razor pairs significant growth capital with extensive e-commerce and technology expertise, thereby ensuring that the acquired businesses reach the next stage in their development. Razor defines itself as a technology-driven e-commerce business to push world-class consumer products across relevant categories into a variety of leading marketplaces globally. For more information visit

About Heliad Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Find more information about us under and follow us on LinkedIn.



