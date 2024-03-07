EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): IPO

ELARIS AG plans initial listing in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange on 14 March 2024

07.03.2024 / 15:14 CET/CEST

ELARIS AG plans initial listing in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange on 14 March 2024

Approval of the securities prospectus by BaFin completed

Public offer planned on 14 March 2024 (8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) on the Munich Stock Exchange Listing also planned on Xetra in the near future Bad Dürkheim, 7 March 2024 – The innovative e-mobility company ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) announces in the context of its planned IPO that the securities prospectus has today been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). All 12.1 million shares of the company are to be traded on the open market of the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access trading segment from 14 March 2024 onwards. On that date, a public offering of up to 10,000 shares from the holdings of ELARIS' main shareholder, Elaris Holding GmbH, is to take place via the Munich Stock Exchange. The public offer will be made exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and exclusively on the day of the initial listing. The offer period is therefore expected to begin on 14 March 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and end on the same day at 8:00 p.m. (CET). Buy orders from interested parties can be placed via any bank authorised on the Munich Stock Exchange. It is not possible to purchase shares prior to the first day of trading, and this was only possible for selected related parties and existing investors in ELARIS. In addition to the listing on m:access, a listing of the shares on XETRA is planned in the near future. The securities prospectus is now available for download at:

Press Contact and Investor Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 556

...

The public offer referred to in this publication is based solely on the securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 7 March 2024 and published on the website of ELARIS AG () in the "Investor info" section. A public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication will be made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities will be made in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia.

Language: English Company: ELARIS AG Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1 67098 Bad Dürkheim Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3 WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1853983



