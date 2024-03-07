EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

MBB SE announces buyback of 393,522 shares or 6.9% of the share capital

07.03.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

MBB SE announces buyback of 393,522 shares or 6.9% of the share capital Berlin, 07 March 2024 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) received tenders for 393,522 shares as part of its voluntary public share buyback offer by the end of the acceptance period. The shares will be repurchased in full at a price of €96.00 per share. This corresponds to around 6.9% of the share capital and a total purchase price excluding acquisition costs of €37.8 million. The settlement and thus the purchase price payment to the custodian banks is expected to take place on 13 March 2024. The offer comprised the repurchase of up to 571,639 treasury shares or 10% of the share capital, with the offer period ending on 4 March 2024. Next to free float shareholders, one of MBB's two major shareholders, Gert-Maria Freimuth, also tendered a significant number of shares. Major shareholder and Executive Chairman of MBB, Dr.

Christof Nesemeier did not participate in the buyback. Against the background of the extraordinary substance and the high cash flow in the Group, MBB is aiming to increase the value per share with the buyback and still has sufficient financial resources for organic growth and growth through acquisitions.

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

...





Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler



Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier



Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458



