Chhattisgarh Government To Transfer Rs 13,000 Crore To Farmers' Accounts As Paddy Payment

The Chhattisgarh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has announced the transfer of Rs 13,000 crore to 2.4 million farmers' accounts on March 12.

This payment is long overdue against the paddy they sold during the kharif marketing season of 2023-24.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has upheld its promise to pay Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy procured, surpassing the minimum support price (MSP) set by the central government for the season.

This decision by the BJP ensures that farmers receive the deserved compensation, with the additional amount covering the disparity between the fixed MSP and the actual payment.

For both common and grade A paddy, the MSP set by the central government stood at Rs 2,183 and Rs 2,203 per quintal, respectively.

Consequently, the Chhattisgarh government is obligated to pay an extra Rs 917 for common grade paddy and Rs 897 for grade A paddy, guaranteeing fair returns to the farmers.

The Chhattisgarh Marketing Federation, acting as the nodal agency for paddy procurement, commenced the procurement process from November 1 to February 4 for the current season.

Farmers were initially paid the MSP as determined by the central government.

Notably, the state government lifted the cap of 15 quintals per acre and procured 21 quintals of paddy per acre from the farmers, further enhancing their earnings.

This season saw a remarkable surge in paddy arrivals at procurement centres, with a record 14.7 million tonnes compared to the targeted 13 million tonnes.

This surpasses the previous season's procurement of 10.07 million tonnes, indicating a robust agricultural output in the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that the disbursement of the additional amount to farmers is a testament to the commitment of "Modi Ki Guarantee for Chhattisgarh."

The upcoming transfer event, graced by Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, signifies the government's dedication to ensuring the welfare and prosperity of farmers across the state.

