Pluxee Pro: A Membership Program Like None Other

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In an industry-first, Pluxee , the leading employee experience player, proudly unveils Pluxee Pro, India's first-ever premium membership program in the employee benefits space. Launched shortly before International Women's Day 2024, the program is being offered at Rs. 1 for female consumers.

Discounts, Offers, and much more: A holistic approach to employee experience Pluxee Pro transcends employee perks, offering exclusive deals, extensive discounts and extra savings for Pluxee consumers across five key categories:

Food

(with partners like EatSure, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Ovenstory, Wendys, LunchBox, The Good Bowl, Sweet Truth, Smoor)

Wellbeing

(with partners like Shyft, PharmEasy, ET Money)

Entertainment

(with partners like Gaana & OTTplay) Travel

(ixigo) and more

Unmatched benefits: exclusively for Pluxee consumers With the above offers and discounts and much more, Pluxee Pro consumers can benefit from:

Enhanced savings and exclusive privileges

worth over Rs. 5,000 across various categories

A lifestyle upgrade

that fosters

happiness, health, and empowerment Priority access to Pluxee's dedicated customer support team



Pluxee Pro is more than a membership program, it's a lifestyle upgrade





Investing in Women, one perk at a time

Aligned with this year's International Women's Day theme, " Invest in Women: A Sustainable Future for Everyone ", Pluxee champions female empowerment through its symbolic pricing of just Rs. 1 for women consumers to enroll for Pro. This initiative showcases Pluxee's commitment to investing in the well-being and happiness of women within the workforce.





Investing in a stronger workforce: more of what really matters

By equipping employees with access to valuable benefits, Pluxee Pro empowers businesses to:



Boost employee engagement and retention

Enhance employee well-being and productivity Cultivate a stronger company culture





Anish Sarkar, CEO of Pluxee India, emphasizes the program's significance,

"Pluxee Pro reiterates our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to enjoy more of what really matters in their lives. Also, by prioritizing women and offering them this special access on International Women's Day, we aim to play a part on this special day for organizations nationwide.”





Pluxee invites consumers to join this journey and experience the transformative power of Pluxee Pro.





About Pluxee India

Pluxee is the global leader in employee benefits and engagement that opens up a world of opportunities to help everyone enjoy more of what really matters to them. With 26+ years of expertise and trust, the brand nurtures a strong relationship with 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors in India. Pluxee's support extends to over 3.5+ million consumers, amplifying their purchasing power, well-being, and more. As a partner of trust for 1,50,000+ merchants, across 1,800+ towns in India, they are committed to growing as a leader in employee benefits and engagement.





Pluxee crafts meaningful, engaging, and unique experiences that enhance individuals' well-being at work and in their personal lives. With meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness, and much more on a single card and app, the brand is thoughtfully designed to bring more value to people. Pluxee's overarching mission is to empower clients, partners, and consumers to embrace sustainability in their everyday choices.





