Compass Group India Opens First-Ever Skill Centre Connected - In India To Impart State-Of-The-Art Hospitality Training To New And Existing Hires

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Compass Group India , the fastest-growing food and facility management services provider, proudly announces the inauguration of its first-ever Skill Centre, ConnectED. This initiative aims to train the young talent at Compass India as we continue to hire significantly to service the growing client base in India. Marking a key milestone in their commitment to employee development and customer-centricity, this initiative aims to enhance the capabilities and expertise of Compass Group India's workforce, supporting business growth in India, including frontline staff, team leaders, and site managers.





The state-of-the-art Skill Centre, spanning 1,650 square feet, meticulously recreates key elements of a corporate worksite, including a fully-equipped kitchen, café, pantry, and kitchen stewarding section. This immersive learning environment offers tailored training programmes catering to new recruits and existing employees, with a focus on practical methodologies and real-life simulations. By participating in these programmes, individuals will gain the essential skills and knowledge needed to excel in their roles at corporates, ultimately contributing to an unparalleled workplace experience for employees. ConnectED also aims at imparting hospitality skills, thereby providing meaningful employment to the unskilled youth of India.





Commenting on the launch, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director of Compass Group India , said,“The Skill Centre's inauguration marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards empowering our workforce and nurturing a culture of continuous learning. As we continue to hire aggressively, providing immersive training experiences, strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional service and drive operational excellence. Equipping our employees for diverse operational settings strengthens our partnership with clients and lays the foundation for future expansion, ensuring our long-term success by delivering a great consumer experience.”





With plans to train over 200 employees monthly, the centre aims to cultivate a highly skilled workforce capable of delivering unparalleled service experiences.





The Skill Centre boasts a team of experienced trainers from the hospitality sector, ensuring a diverse and skilled workforce capable of meeting evolving corporate needs. The new recruits will embark on their development journey at the Skill Centre, participating in programmes ranging from 6 to 30 days. Additionally, existing employees will benefit from specialised 'Step Up' programmes to enhance their skills and advance their careers.





By investing in the growth and development of its employees, Compass India is committed to building a future focused on generating more employment opportunities for the young, exceptional customer service, and consumer satisfaction.





About Compass India

Compass Group India is a subsidiary of Compass Group PLC, the world's leading provider of contract food and support services with a presence in 45 countries. Compass Group India has been servicing the Indian Workplace, Education and Healthcare market needs since 2008. It operates in 450+ client locations across India. Our sector-focused businesses give our clients access to unrivalled experience, global best practices, and market-leading innovations. Compass Group India has won awards such as the 'Most Admired Food Innovation of the Year Award' for workplace food concepts at the India Food Forum Award, across all retail & food service categories and the Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award for FoodBook, for engagement and food ordering platform. It was also recognised as one of 'The Economic Times Best Brands 2020' on the parameters of innovation, trust, and uniqueness. Compass Group India endeavours to continue to innovate and design relevant concepts to nourish and aid the transition to better food habits and choices every day.



