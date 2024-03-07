Who Will Get The $1,312 Alaska Stimulus Check Coming In March?

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Some Alaska residents could soon get a $1,312 stimulus check this month. The Alaska stimulus check is coming from the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), which is responsible for investing the state's oil revenues. The stimulus check will go to residents who have already applied and meet the PFD's requirements.

When to expect the Alaska stimulus check and how to apply

Alaska's Permanent Fund Dividend aims to distribute part of the state's natural resource wealth to state residents. However, not all residents get the Alaska stimulus check; rather, the money goes only to those who meet certain requirements.

Currently, the state is sending stimulus checks to 2023 applicants. The first round of payments went out in February to those with“Eligible-Not Paid” status on Feb. 7.

The second round of payments is now set to go out in March to those with“Eligible-Not Paid” status as of Mar. 13, meaning the next Alaska stimulus check is due to go out on Mar. 21. The third round of payments is set for April and will go to those with“Eligible-Not Paid” status as of Apr. 10.

In addition to the Alaska stimulus check, the state is also accepting applications for the 2024 program. Applications for the program opened earlier this year, and the last date to submit the application is Mar. 31. The amount of the stimulus check varies each year depending on the fund's performance.

Residents can apply either online or through a paper application. Online applications are available on the PFD website , while paper applications are available at PFD offices and at hundreds of distribution sites throughout the state.

Filing online is the easiest way to apply for the program. Those who submit applications will get a confirmation number after submission. Applicants can check the status of their application by going to myPFD .

It is important for applicants to provide their current address on the application. Those who apply online need to sign into myPFD to update their address, or applicants can use the Address Change Form and submit it to one of the agency's offices.

Eligibility requirements for Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

To qualify for the 2024 Alaska stimulus check, the applicant must be a resident of Alaska and intend to stay in the state permanently. Moreover, an applicant must not have been absent from the state for over 180 days and must be physically present in the state for a minimum of 72 consecutive hours in 2022 or 2023.

Another requirement is that the applicant must not have claimed residency in another state or country and not been sentenced for a felony or misdemeanor.

For 2023, Alaska processed 8,000 more applications than it did in 2022. The PFD is estimated to inject about $1 billion back into the state economy. The 2023 PFD payments mark the 42nd year the state has shared its natural resource wealth with residents.