Chirag Paswan Meets BJP Chief J.P. Nadda Over Seat-Sharing In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The President of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Chirag Paswan, met BJP President J.P. Nadda on Thursday as part of the ongoing discussions between the NDA members over seat-sharing in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that Paswan discussed several seats with the BJP chief for his party, including the Hajipur parliamentary constituency.

Earlier in the day, JD-U General Secretary Sanjay Jha had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Jha, he discussed several issues of national and regional importance with the Home Minister.

Notably, both the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar -- Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha -- along with several leaders of the state BJP's core committee are in Delhi for a meeting with Home Minister Shah and BJP President Nadda.

At the meeting, the BJP will not only discuss the names of its probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, but will also brainstorm on the seat-sharing formula with its allies.

Paswan's meeting with BJP chief Nadda and Jha's meeting with Home Minister Shah are being considered crucial ahead of the meeting.