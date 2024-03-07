(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Companies to Action: Accelerating the IoT Transformation with Data-Driven Products and Services

By Frost & Sullivan

Today, transformative megatrends in the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge technologies are compelling enterprises to pivot their growth strategies to stay competitive and relevant in the rapidly advancing digital landscape. For businesses and enterprises, this means more than just adopting new-age technologies; it's about restructuring the very heart of conventional operations, business models, and workflows. This imperative to change is spurring innovation in the IoT ecosystem, creating new opportunities to connect previously siloed operations, devices, hardware, and platforms; digitize physical environments; and enable real-time analytics for intelligent decision-making at the edge. Now, the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain with multi-access edge computing (MEC) is empowering businesses to securely automate workflows, enable predictive maintenance/remote monitoring, and deliver personalized customer experience (CX) at scale.

How will your teams leverage innovative business models to supplement growth in the evolving IoT ecosystem?

Leading technology, software, and cloud providers are being pushed to collaborate and develop secure and flexible IoT platforms that enable enterprises to harness the power of data-driven decision making. Now, the ability to process and analyze data closer to where it's generated, has become a game changer, intensifying the pressure on providers to augment real-time processing, minimize latency, and deliver faster insights, especially for mission-critical applications.

Are your teams equipped to better align your current IoT and MEC solution portfolios with evolving customer needs?



Vodafone delivers a leading platform with cloud-based architecture, innovative features, integrated SIM technologies, and diverse connectivity options to solve different challenges for multiple customer segments.

Telefonica Tech 's Kite Platform includes multidimensional IoT management with services beyond IoT connectivity, simplified IoT integration, real-time control/monitoring, and superior security/anomaly detection powered by AI. Soracom is the only connectivity provider built specifically for IoT. The company's advanced platform has a comprehensive dashboard that enables project scaling with cloud/hardware agnostic prebuilt integrations and zero-touch provisioning services.

The following trailblazers in IoT and MEC solutions are driving growth and innovation to meet evolving customer demands. They play a crucial role in helping business navigate growth barriers like the complexity of system integration, establishing robust cybersecurity strategies, decoding Big Data, maximizing interoperability with legacy systems, and managing the rising cost of connectivity. With the aid of cutting-edge hardware/software solutions, innovative connectivity options, and calculated growth strategies, these companies are paving the way for new opportunities in industrial automation, cybersecurity, massive IoT, immersive experiences, hybrid terrestrial/non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), and cellular IoT: IoT Managed Connectivity Platforms

Is your team leveraging innovative platforms to analyze connectivity options and facilitate timely control/automation of IoT solutions?



Microsoft Azure allow users to create virtual versions of real-life entities, locations, and operational procedures in environments like stadiums, railways, energy networks, factories, farms, buildings, and cities, leveraging an open modeling language.

IoT TwinMaker by Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) delivers unique features like importing 3D models, building information modeling (BIM), creating point cloud scans, and plotting knowledge graphs from connected data sources, providing enhanced digital visualizations. NVIDIA Omniverse facilitates the creation of large, interrelated digital models for scientific/ industrial applications across diverse domains, employing photorealistic graphics, accurate simulation, and robust AI capabilities.

Digital Twin Platforms

How will you equip your organization to capitalize on emerging opportunities in digital twin technologies? IoT Security



Microsoft Defender for IoT has capabilities like real-time asset discovery, risk-based vulnerability management, threat detection using behavioral analytics, and unified threat protection with SIEM/SOAR and XDR tools.

IBM' s X-Force Threat Management ( XFTM ) helps enterprises tackle the evolving threat landscape leveraging cloud-based, AI/ML-powered services for complete asset discovery, classification, behavioral tracking, threat assessment, and response across various industries. Palo Alto Networks ' Enterprise IoT security solution provides a comprehensive zero trust approach that involves continuous trust verification, robust security inspection, and efficient device discovery/assessment.

Which partnership strategies will help your teams secure IoT devices, data, applications, and networks from cyber risks?



Ericsson facilitates the evolution to next-generation wireless technologies through its advanced radio access network (RAN) technology, AI systems, software-enabled millisecond spectrum sharing, and IoT connectivity.

Nokia successfully delivers an end-to-end network portfolio that includes private network infrastructure, edge, apps, the cloud, and Solution-as-a-Service. Huawei boasts a larger portfolio than its main competitors, offering consumer and enterprise products in addition to its telecommunications network infrastructure business. Its offerings focus on core/edge, transport networks, and RANs.

5G and Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Do your growth strategists have the analytical tools and frameworks to identify the right network providers for your specific business needs?

Which business models and collaborative partnerships will help your teams accelerate innovation in IoT to maximize competitive differentiation?

The combination of IoT and MEC is revolutionizing various industries, enabling new applications over hyperconnected wireless networks. In a landscape marred by industry convergence, shifting regulatory mandates, and increasing data volumes, being recognized as a“” in theecosystem requires strategic vision and innovation. This entails delivering cutting-edge technologies, comprehensive solutions, and robust growth strategies to meet evolving customer needs with compelling go-to-market strategies.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class industry positioning in terms of innovation and leadership. The company's 'Growth Pipeline-as-a-Service' provides corporate management teams with transformational strategies and best-practice models that catalyze growth opportunity generation, evaluation, and implementation. Let us coach you on your transformational journey, while we actively support you in fostering collaborative initiatives within the global IoT and Edge ecosystem. This journey is fueled by four powerful components, ensuring your success in navigating dynamic business and industry landscapes.



Schedule a Growth Dialog with our team to dive deeper into transformational strategies and explore specific needs within your company.

Become a Frost Growth Expert in your area of specialization and share your expertise and passion with the community through our think tanks.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Council and become an integral member of a dynamic community focused on identifying growth opportunities and addressing critical challenges that influence industries. Designate your company as a Companies to Action to maximize your exposure to investors, new M&A opportunities, and other growth prospects.

About Frost & Sullivan

View all posts by Frost & Sullivan