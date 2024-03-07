Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Promotes Email Security Solution Amid Global Conflicts And Increasing Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Political controversies surrounding threats to the United States' election integrity and the international aggressions of Russia's government underscore concerns about the ever-present need to maintain the security of personal and business communications

Swiss hosted Sekur Private Data Ltd. provides a private and secure communications platform that the company is presently marketing to SMBs in the U.S. with plans to expand to other nations during the coming year

SWISF provides its encrypted data protection services under Swiss Internet protocol security laws, acknowledging that Switzerland has the strictest data privacy laws in the world Sekur boasts a 100 percent-owned infrastructure and proprietary technology to help ensure customers' data won't be compromised by third-party operators

Recent salvos fired between ransomware-as-a-service (“RaaS”) operator LockBit and the international coalition of law enforcement agencies that seized servers in eight countries belonging to LockBit or its affiliates ( : //ibn/Jtvg5 ) highlight the global and present nature of concerns about protecting Internet-accessible data.

Ransomware attacks involve the use of virus malware by a cybersphere invader to permanently prevent victims from accessing their own data on their computer systems unless a hefty ransom is paid for the“kidnapped” computer system. In addition to LockBit's RaaS operation allowing affiliate organizations to...

