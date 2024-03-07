Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bravo, in February 2024, entered an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire certain assets of Streaming TVEE Inc. in a deal worth $9.76 million

Bravo and Pythia Experiences LLC entered an LOI to form a new company in January 2024, with Pythia owning 51%, Bravo owning 49%, Pythia contributing Vidgo Inc. and Bravo contributing a streaming platform

In September 2023, the company announced it would develop an advertising-based video streaming service and app

In June 2023, Bravo announced a strategic rebrand, positioning it for growth with a newly defined mission as an entertainment, hospitality and technology company The company in May 2023 appointed entertainment industry figures Grant Cramer and Frank Hagan as CEO and President, respectively

Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO)

actively explores opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors to generate long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, the company's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience.

In February 2024, Bravo finalized a deal to acquire Streaming TVEE Inc.'s assets, marking a pivotal step in establishing its flagship offering, aptly named TVee NOW(TM). The acquired assets provide the company with the technology and foundation to soon offer streaming services including...

