Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Awarded Two New US Patents Covering Core Cardiac Monitoring Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, has received notification that two of its patents covering core vectorelectrocardiography (“VECG”) have been awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The two new patents bring the total of issued patents in HeartBeam's portfolio to 14, with four international patents as well; the company also has 20 pending patent applications worldwide. HeartBeam's VECG technology collects 3D signals of the heart and converts them into a 12-lead ECG. The first awarded patent,“Mobile three-lead cardiac monitoring device and method for automated diagnostics,” covers apparatuses and methods that facilitate the comparison of cardiac signals over time for the automated or assisted detection of heart attacks, or acute myocardial infarction (“AMI”).

The second patent,“Apparatus for generating an electrocardiogram” covers methods and apparatuses around HeartBeam's wrist-based ECG system, is related to HeartBeam's watch concept, which features a continuous ECG monitor with the ability to take a high sensitivity 12-lead ECG, combined in a single device that can be worn on the wrist.“HeartBeam's core VECG technology is designed to be used with portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card sized system, an extended wear patch, or watch to enable physicians to monitor patients and identify cardiac health trends outside of a medical facility,” said HeartBeam CEO and founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, in the press release.“These new patents reinforce our strategic vision which is founded on developing and protecting our novel VECG technology and product pipeline as we work to transform how cardiac care is delivered in the future.”

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company's proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (“VECG”) technology collects 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity and converts those signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card-sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care, all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed. For more information, visit

