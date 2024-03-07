Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Hires CRO For Second Dehydratech-Powered GLP-1 Human Pilot Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced it has hired a contract research organization (“CRO”) to perform the company's second DehydraTECH-powered glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) human pilot study #2. According to the announcement, the study will be a randomized, crossover, placebo-controlled investigation that will compare three formulations, each at a 7 mg semaglutide dose: a positive control Rybelsus(R) swallowed tablet; DehydraTECH-semaglutide swallowed capsules; and, for the first time ever, an in-mouth dissolvable DehydraTECH-semaglutide oral tablet.“DehydraTECH has previously shown an ability to improve delivery of certain drugs destined for the bloodstream, through the buccal/sublingual tissues of the mouth and throat,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria.“If this new study is successful in demonstrating efficacy and safety, the potential for a new era in GLP-1 delivery without the need for painful injections or stomach-upsetting tablets could be within reach.”

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

