(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean technology company revolutionizing power conversion technologies, is reporting that its Zero Voltage Switching (“ZVS”) technology platform is redefining the power inverter landscape and ushering in the opportunity for groundbreaking advancements in grid-connected inverter applications. Hillcrest's ZVS technology platform is an adaptable architecture decoupled from an inverter's power control system, allowing for speed and agility when deployed into new applications and adapted to specific customer needs. According to the announcement, the ZVS technology is set to establish a new industry benchmark for grid-tied power inverters, enhancing performance and reliability, ensuring compliance with requirements set by grid operators and utilities, and improving the energy output predictability and stability.

“Our ZVS technology platform represents a transformative leap in power inverter capabilities, offering strategic advantages in system efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. We are receiving incredible interest and have already engaged in early-stage discussions with several groups for applications ranging from utility-scale renewable energy generation and battery storage to EV charging. Our technology is now available for grid-connected applications along with our existing e-mobility capabilities, providing Hillcrest with a very large commercial pool of opportunities,” stated Hillcrest CEO Don Currie.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol HEAT, on the OTCQB Venture Market as HLRTF and on the Frankfurt Exchange as 7HI. For more information, please visit

.

