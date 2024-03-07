Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Continues To Expand Presence On Bitcoin Lightning Network

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, as well as a holder of Bitcoin as an operational asset, is reporting a new record of 38,481 routing transactions for February 2024. According to the announcement, total routing transactions now exceed 380,000 since the inception of LQWD's first node in Nov. 2021, routing over 500 Bitcoin. The company also reported that its global node network has now established well over 1000 channels, with

the routing transaction volume consistently achieving month-over-month highs.“We continue to expand our presence on the Lightning Network in a very significant way and gaining market share on this explosive network,” said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD Technologies Corp.“Moreover, as the price of Bitcoin increases so does our asset value as well as the barrier of entry to replicate LQWD's business.”

To view the full press release, visit

LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Lightning Network Liquidity Provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset, establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LQWD are available in the company's newsroom at

