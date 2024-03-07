Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), Subsidiary Announce New Sports App Designed To Redefine, Unite Sports Community

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sports, have launched the Sports app. Available for free download from all major app stores, the new app connects sports content with audiences worldwide, uniting a diverse community of sports enthusiasts across genres, demographics and countries. According to the announcement, Sports is committed to redefining the sports entertainment industry by integrating live sports content with a dynamic social media platform. The new app offers highlight content, live streaming, interactive player engagement, group costreaming and a rich social media ecosystem crafted for the sports community. Specifically, plans for the new app include providing access to the Indy 500, Dakar Rally, FIA Formula E, and the Formula 1 season; broadcasts of the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and the prestigious Masters Golf Tournament; comprehensive coverage of tennis Grand Slams, including the Australian Open, French Open, ATP and WTA tours; and coverage of special events such as the Summer Olympics 2024 and the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

“The Sports app is a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine the global sports media landscape,” said Sports chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, engaging content that meets the evolving needs of today's sports fans. By leveraging the latest technology, we will bring fans closer to the action, making it more than just an app-it is a gateway to the sports they love, designed to enrich their experience in lots of unprecedented ways.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit

