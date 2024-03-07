Al-Kuwari Meets WTO Director General

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met Dr Ngozi Akonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, during her visit to the country. The meeting discussed important economic, commercial and regional issues besides reviewing bilateral relations between the two parties, while highlighting aspects of joint co-operation that can improve global trade.

