Qatar Seeks To Enhance Co-Operation With US To Attract FDI In Priority Sectors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is keen to collaborate more with Washington in key sectors outlined in the third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and seeks to enhance co-operation with relevant authorities in the US to attract and foreign direct investments towards priority sectors.

Saleh bin Majid al-Khulaifi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlighted Qatar's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in chemical industries and oil and gas field services by offering numerous investment opportunities in 2024, aiming to allocate investments exceeding $100bn across various sectors by 2030.

Chairing the session of economic, trade and investment co-operation organised within the framework of the sixth strategic dialogue between Qatar and the US in Washington; he said the bilateral trade volume reached nearly $5 until October 2023, and emphasised the“significant” contribution of more than 912 American companies operating in Qatar.

He emphasised Qatar's interest in collaborating with the US in key sectors outlined in the NDS3, including manufacturing, logistics services, information technology, digital and financial services, food, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors, to achieve shared goals.

On the sidelines of the Qatari-American strategic dialogue, al-Khulaifi held several bilateral meetings with senior government officials and executives of major American companies.

Discussions focused on prospects for co-operation in various fields, highlighting incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities available in Qatar to encourage investors and business owners to invest in the country.

Representatives from various Qatari government entities and relevant bodies, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Investment Promotion Agency, participated in the session.

Additionally, al-Khulaifi discussed Qatar's NDS3, which focuses on priority sectors such as low-carbon metal production and integrating renewable energy sources to align industrial and manufacturing consumption with various environmental considerations.

