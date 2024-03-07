Sheikh Mohamed Meets WTO Chief

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, on Thursday met with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), who is currently visiting Qatar. The meeting discussed the resolutions of the 13th ministerial conference meetings held in Abu Dhabi, and the recommendations it issued that will contribute to reinforcing the ability of member states to achieve economic and social development. Highlighting WTO's efforts in dealing with international commercial and economic challenges, Sheikh Mohamed said Qatar sees the WTO as one of the main pillars of interaction and communication with member states.

