Key4women Hosts Free Webinar - It's Up To Us: Pursuit Of A Just And Inclusive Economy

(MENAFN- 3BL) CLEVELAND, March 7, 2024 /3BL/ - KeyBank's Key4Women will present“It's Up to Us: Pursuit of a Just and Inclusive Economy”, a free, one-hour virtual event on Thursday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. PST/ 11:00 a.m. MT/ 1:00 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature Leslie Lynn Smith, Founder of Themis Strategic Partners. Smith will have a conversation with KeyBank's Head of Community Banking and Key4Women National Director, Rachael Sampson, celebrating the progress made by women in business while also addressing the ongoing challenges they face, and the work needed to achieve true equity and inclusion.

In this webinar participants will learn:



How to challenge historical notions of leadership, emphasizing the importance of vulnerability.

How to lead by example by advocating for each other and using personal growth and self-awareness in effecting organizational change. How to foster innovation and sustainable growth within business.

“Women have come a long way in business but the need for support and education is still a high priority for most,” said Sampson.“Those joining the webinar will walk away armed with knowledge on how to advocate for one another, themselves and so much more. Key4Women is excited to have Leslie share her experiences with us as we strive for inclusiveness.”

Leslie is the Founder and Principal of Themis Strategic Partners, a consulting firm focused on developing actionable strategies at the intersection of equity and growth. Drawing from her extensive experience in strategic consulting, leadership development, and advocacy for women in business, Leslie will explore the profound impact of vulnerability on fostering equity, inclusion, and justice in the workplace. She is also an active board member of the Center for American Entrepreneurship and National Women's Business Council at the U.S. Small Business Administration. Leslie has been featured as a TEDx speaker as well as in Forbes, Fortune, and StyleBlueprint.

For more information, contact ... or register online by March 13thhere.

