Stop Talking And Start Listening: Women Respond In Crisis

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Kalkidan Lakew Yihun

Originally published on Business Fights Poverty .

There are few certainties in life, but one I have come to recognize, is that women in crisis will always take incredible action – whether there is outside intervention or not.

As we release the latest findings of our Women Respond survey – a major listening exercise with thousands of women in our Village Savings & Loan Associations (VSLAs) – another fact has become clear. Constantly listening to women is critical. And I don't mean a baseline and an endline survey and a few check boxes along the way. We need to be constantly talking with women to create solutions with them that support their leadership and contribute to sustainable impact.

