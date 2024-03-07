Northern Trust Breakfast Networking And Fireside Chat With Black Women In Asset Management

(MENAFN- 3BL) What a success the Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) and Northern Trust Breakfast Networking and Fireside Chat was.

It truly was an inspiring morning at our Chicago office filled with insights and camaraderie from all in attendance.

We were proud to sponsor BWAM's first US based event of 2024 (and first-ever event in Chicago) and look forward to more to come from our growing partnership.

During the event, our very own Lavenia Johnson and Lauren Ricketts Maitland took center stage to share their personal stories and offer up invaluable insights on how they have navigated their careers and tackled the challenges they have faced along the way.

We were also privileged to have had Sheri Hawkins, CFA open the event and Deidra Jenkins close out the event on behalf of Northern Trust.

For more on how Northern Trust can help you grow in your career, visit