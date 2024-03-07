Keysight China Demonstrates Its Commitment To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion

(MENAFN- 3BL) Keysight China recently demonstrated its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) through a series of engaging events held across major offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. Themed "We Connect," these events fostered a deeper understanding of DEI concepts among employees, enhancing cultural awareness and forging stronger cross-functional connections.

