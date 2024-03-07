Keysight China Demonstrates Its Commitment To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion

(MENAFN- 3BL) Keysight China recently demonstrated its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) through a series of engaging events held across major offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. Themed "We Connect," these events fostered a deeper understanding of DEI concepts among employees, enhancing cultural awareness and forging stronger cross-functional connections.
For more information on Keysight's DEI initiatives, see .
MENAFN07032024007202015466ID1107949539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.