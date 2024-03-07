Cintas Named One Of America's Best Workplaces For Women By Newsweek

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, March 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been recognized again for its commitment to creating an equitable workplace for women employee-partners by being named by Newsweek as one of America's Best Workplaces for Women.

“Our corporate culture is carefully cultivated at Cintas,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO.“This culture is the bedrock of our success and guides our organization. Our goal is always to create a workplace environment where employee-partners can thrive professionally and personally. There are incredibly talented women throughout our organization, and this award is a testament to them. We are committed to all of our employee-partners, and by doing so, we not only retain exceptional individuals but also propel our business forward.”

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to interview over 142,000 female employees across the U.S. and collected over 848,000 comprehensive company reviews. The respondents provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they are familiar with.

Michelle Goret, current Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Cintas, has been with the organization for 27 years and equates Cintas' success to its focus on inclusivity and culture.

“Our culture has allowed us to not just be successful as a company but also be inclusive and bring in employee-partners with diverse experiences,” said Goret.“Doing so has created opportunities for women like myself and many others. I'm thankful to be able to work with so many talented women here at Cintas.”

Organizations included on this list were also measured on metrics across different categories women believed to be crucial in the workforce, including compensation, work-life balance and proactive management of diversity.

“We want to support our employee-partners in all facets of life,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer.“Listening and understanding what is important to our employee-partners allows us to provide and improve our benefits and resources available to them. We will always evaluate ways to further support them both in and out of the workplace.”

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ReadyTM to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Media Contact:

Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs | ... , 513-972-4155