International Women's Day 2024: Find Out How Indian Women Wish To Close Gender Pay Gap While Ensuring Work-Life Balance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Women continue to face challenges in getting equitable compensation within the Indian job market, as per a recent report.

The report, 'Work Needs Women,' observed that despite progress, over half of the women-56 per cent-who requested a raise globally received less than they expected to a report by the global hiring online platform Indeed, nine in ten Indian women, that is, 90 per cent of women, identify pay as an important aspect of their jobs. This is the highest percentage of all 11 countries surveyed, as the global average stands at 82 per cent read: International Women's Day 2024: Theme, history, significance and moreIndian women were found to be more satisfied with their jobs if they were within organisational and sectoral realms, even after reporting a wide gender pay gap at the national level. According to the report, India has the highest percentage of women who have asked for a raise, at 65 per cent, compared to any other country read: International Women's Day 2024: How can investing in a mutual fund scheme empower women financially?Here are key takeaways from the report:

Top 5 priorities for job satisfaction in India

Compensation/salary – 90%Job security – 89%Work-life balance – 87%Training and development opportunities – 87%Company culture – 87%Also read: International Women's Day: Money is freedom, regardless of gender, says Sraboni Haralalka of Wodehouse Capital AdvisorsTop 3 ways Indian women prefer to close the gender pay gap and strive to achieve equitable income1. Women consider regular compensation reviews- 39%2. Workplace flexibility -39%3. Gender pay/salary audits -37%The research surveyed 14,677 female respondents employed either full-time or part-time across 11 countries in November 2023, while 1,193 respondents were from India read: International Women's Day 2024: How can women ensure long-term wealth generation?Nishita Lalvani, Marketing Director of Indeed India and SG, said,“Creating an environment where all women feel empowered to negotiate, thrive, and achieve balance is not only ethical but also the key to unlocking innovation and organisational success on a global scale read: International Women's Day 2024: How can women ensure long-term wealth generation?She added,“At work and outside of work, the importance is to create a world where every woman can confidently pursue her dreams and aspirations, irrespective of cultural differences.”Earlier studies by Harvard Business Review have shown that companies with more women in senior positions tend to be more profitable and socially responsible and offer safer, higher-quality customer experiences.

