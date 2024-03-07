Tight Security, Jubilant Crowd, Project Inaugurations: PM Modi's Kashmir Visit In Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Five years after the historic decision to abrogate Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Kashmir valley amid tight security. PM Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects worth ₹6,400 crore and addressed the public at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar of PM Modi's visit, security was beefed up in the valley with more deployment of security personnel and check posts of people thronged the Bakshi Stadium to listen to PM Modi's address and even chanted slogans in his support. PM Modi said that he feels elated to be amongst the wonderful people of Srinagar after launching several projects to boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir senior administration of the Jammu and Kashmir including Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha were present on the occasion as PM Modi announced several schemes of the Union Government in support of agriculture and tourism Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of several government schemes and distributed appointment letters to around 1,000 newly recruited government employees in the Union Territory Opposition claims that the people were forced to go to PM Modi's event at the Bakshi Stadium, the energy of the people was jubilant as they waved Indian flags and the mask of the Prime Minister. The people expressed happiness over the relative peace in the valley and credited the Union Government for the same his address, PM Modi said that since 2014 he has been visiting the valley to win the hearts of Kashmiri people and he has been able to win the hearts Modi's visit to Srinagar came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, so naturally Opposition parties remained his target. While hitting at the Congress-led Opposition, PM Modi said that they have misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of Article 370.“For decades, the Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the country for political gains in the name of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth about whether Jammu and Kashmir benefited from Article 370 or only a few families took advantage of it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting its due respect today as there is no Article 370 now,” PM Modi said.

MENAFN07032024007365015876ID1107949519