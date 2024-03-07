Sena Vs Sena: SC Lists Thackeray Faction's Disqualification Plea For Hearing On April 8

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Thursday listed the hearing of the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction on April 8, 2024 and summoned original records about the disqualification of MLAs of Eknath Shinde group, including the chief minister, from the office of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker is important to note that the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had-in an order on January 10, 2024-declared the Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde group as the \"real political party\" after its split in June 2022 Narwekar had also rejected the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde.A bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra summoned the original documents from the Maharashtra Speaker's office Read | Tata Motors to hike price of commercial vehicles by 2% from April 1
The apex court, which had issued notice on the Thackeray group's petition, also asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction to file a response to Uddhav Thackeray group's plea positively on or before April 1, and listed the plea for final hearing on April 8.The top court bench said it was keeping the issue of maintainability of the petition open Read | CUET PG Admit Card: NTA to release hall tickets soon at ac January, the apex court issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and 38 MLAs of his group on Thackeray faction plea challenging the Speaker's order Shinde group had approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the refusal of the Speaker to disqualify the Uddhav Thackeray group and the High Court issued notice on the Shinde group's petition the apex court, along with the Maharashtra Speaker's decision to not disqualify Shinde and his group, the Thackeray faction also challenged the order of the Speaker to recognise the Shinde faction as the 'real Shiv Sena' after its split in June 2022 Read | PM Modi in Kashmir: 5 key highlights from Bakshi Stadium rallyThe Speaker's decision came on January 10, nearly two years after Thackeray's camp moved disqualification petitions against Shinde and his supporting legislators under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution the apex court against Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar's decision dismissing the disqualification petitions against Shinde and 38 \"rebel\" Shiv Sena legislators, the Thackeray faction said the decision was a \"colourable\" exercise of power based on \"extraneous and irrelevant\" considerations, the top court had asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to expeditiously decide the disqualification petitions pending before him May last year, a five-judge constitutional bench held that it could not disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.
also Read
MENAFN07032024007365015876ID1107949518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.