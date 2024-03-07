India Declares Lashkar-E-Taiba Member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar 'Terrorist' Under UAPA

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Indian government on Thursday, March 7 declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). He is presently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).The Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Thursday in this regard, saying that Mohammad Qasim, a 32-year-old permanent resident of Angrala in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), with the intention to wage war against the country, is involved in carrying out a wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, improvised explosive device (IED) and cash as well as delivering and managing consignments from across the Pakistan border has also been involved in various terror attacks, and bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to several people home minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.“Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly,” Shah posted on X.The Home Ministry said that it exercised the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and designated Mohammad Qasim as a terrorist has been involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications to increase the areas of terror activities, said the ministry Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith is the 57th individual to be designated as a terrorist under the anti-terror law UAPA.
