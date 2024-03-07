Happy Women's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "International Women's Day 2024 is observed across the world on March 8. In addition to the celebration of women's empowerment, the day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about several issues related to women like gender equality, women's reproductive rights, gender violence, abuses against women, women's education, etc Read: International Women's Day 2024: This is how fintech enables financial inclusion of womenNot just March 8, the whole month is dedicated to women, as March is also celebrated as Women's History Month. The present theme for International Women's Day 2024 is \"Invest in Women: Accelerating Progress\". The theme highlights the importance of investing in the growth of women and leadership development among them. With less than a few hours left before the beginning of International Women's Day 2024, here are top quotes and messages you can send to the powerful ladies in your life to remind them about their strength and importance Read: International Women's Day 2024: How can women ensure long-term wealth generation?International Women's Day 2024: Quotes-“There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” – Rihanna-“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.” – Serena Williams-“Today, we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere.” – Michelle Obama Read: International Women's Day 2024: Women breaking barriers through financial planning and empowerment“To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” – Hillary Clinton Women's Day 2024: Wishes to share with loved ones-Being a woman is not easy, when every step is questioned by society and when it gets important to prove oneself in every walk of life. To all the incredible women, Happy Women's Day and lots of wishes to shine every day.-A woman is more than a mother, sister, daughter and wife. She is a superpower which carries the potential to do everything with calm and grace. Happy Women's Day to all.-After a long journey of empowerment, where women had to fight for their right to vote, drive a car, and even work, it is time for women to support fellow ladies to grow and nurture to the best of their capabilities. Happy Women's Day to everyone.-Cheers to the celebration of womanhood, which is the definition of support, love and compassion to make the world a better place. Happy Women's Day!-Happy Women's day to all the ladies who continue to live their lives on their terms and never back down from supporting their loved ones. Who understand the importance of responsibilities and the need for fun. Happy Women's Day!Happy Women's Day 2024: Gifs and images

