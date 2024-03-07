Cabinet Committee On Security Clears Fifth Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Project

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday cleared a long-pending proposal to indigenously design and develop a fifth-generation deep penetration Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in line with the futuristic requirement of the Indian Air Force, news agency ANI reported citing sources report said the initial development cost of the project has been estimated at around ₹15,000 crore the plan, five prototypes of the AMCA will jointly be built by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with support from private industries a very few select countries in the world such as the US, Russia and China have fifth-generation stealth fighter jets. The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA project given its long-term requirement Light Helicopter DhruvSeparately, the CCS also cleared a proposal to buy 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers- indigenously designed multi-role, new-generation helicopters-for the Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard sector firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will manufacture the indigenously developed helicopter of which nine will be inducted in the Indian Coast Guard and 25 others will go to the Indian Army report citing sources said the Indian Coast Guard are set to replace the old light utility choppers, while the Indian Army would be using the choppers for multiple roles projects are expected to be worth over ₹8,000 crore and give a boost to indigenization government has also cleared the project related to upgrading the BMP infantry combat vehicles of the mechanized infantry directorate of the Indian Army.

