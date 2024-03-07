IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fastest Opener To Reach 1,000 Test Runs; Fans Applaud Milestone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the 5th Test between India and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves the milestone of becoming the quickest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs. With two consecutive double-centuries in the ongoing series and a strong start in the Dharamsala Test, Jaiswal has displayed an impressive batting performance. Surpassing cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara, who jointly held the record in 11 Tests, Jaiswal accomplishes this feat in just his ninth Test match, earning applause from fans for his remarkable achievement.

Previously, the record was jointly held by Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara, who reached 1,000 runs in 11 Tests. However, the 22-year-old Jaiswal surpasses this achievement in terms of matches, showcasing his exceptional batting performances. In terms of innings, he becomes the second-fastest, achieving the feat in just 16 innings, with Vinod Kambli holding the record at 14 innings.

Jaiswal, at 22 years and 70 days, now ranks as the fourth youngest Indian batter to cross the 1,000 Test runs mark, joining the esteemed company of cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar. Making his Test debut in August 2023 against West Indies, Jaiswal has notched up two double centuries, with a career-best score of 214 not out. His impressive record includes three centuries and three fifties in the longest format of the game.

