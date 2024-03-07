Apple Working On 20.3-Inch Foldable Macbook, May Launch In 2027: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There have long been rumors that Apple is developing a foldable iPhone. Though there have been persistent rumors that Apple is developing a foldable MacBook, the company has not yet released an official statement on the matter. There are reports that Apple is exploring the foldable gadget market, and the company may release a foldable MacBook at some point. Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that this mystery MacBook will be Apple's first attempt at folding technology, with a 20 screen.

Although there are still little specifics available about the gadget, Kuo stated in a post on X that it is the first foldable product from Apple that has a defined development timeline. He also mentioned that the revolutionary MacBook is scheduled to go into mass production in 2027, which suggests Apple is taking its time introducing folding technology.

“Recently, I've received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026. My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20 MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027,” he wrote.

Apple's potential interest in foldable technology has long been speculated about. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young revealed in 2022 that Apple was investigating foldable laptops. This assertion was further supported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who hinted to Apple's intention to unveil a foldable gadget with a 20-inch screen.

Additionally, new revelations from The Information revealed Apple's investigation into foldable iPhone prototypes since 2018, displaying two different designs: one that resembles a standard phone and the other that resembles a foldable iPad. Problems surfaced, though, when Chinese sources said that Apple's prototypes failed quality testing, forcing the business to temporarily suspend the projects.

The excitement over Apple's possible entry into foldable technology highlights the company's dedication to innovation and flexibility in the cutthroat tech industry. While the foldable MacBook's exact specifications are yet unknown, aficionados are already looking forward to Apple's next step as it continues to explore the foldable device space with the goal of completely redefining computing and mobile technologies.