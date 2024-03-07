Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched In India; Check Features, Price, Colours & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Xiaomi 14 series, that includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, was launched in India today with Leica camera at the back. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, a 50MP triple camera configuration, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W rapid charging are among of the Xiaomi 14's standout features. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has 16GB of RAM and a 50MP quad camera system.

All about Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. They both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Xiaomi 14 offer 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

In terms of camera, Xiaomi 14 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610 mAh battery that allows for both 50W wireless charging and 90W rapid charging.

All about Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The Ultra model offers 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a quad camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, two 50MP sensors and a 50MP ultra wide angle lens. Both models come with a 32MP front facing camera.



The 5,300 mAh battery within the Xiaomi 14 Ultra allows for 90W rapid charging. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Type-C connection for charging, and other features.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra price and storage

The Xiaomi 14 is available in a single storage model. At Rs 69,999, it comes with 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It comes in White, Green, and Black color choices. On March 11, Xiaomi 14 will be available for purchase in Indonesia on Amazon, Flipkart, and mi.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is launched in one single variant. It offers 16GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 99,999.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will go on sale in India on April 12 across mi and MI Home.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank cards on both models.