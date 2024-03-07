IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: 'If You Play Regularly, You Get More Confident About Your Bowling' - Kuldeep After Fifer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Regular inclusion in the playing eleven throughout the ongoing series has significantly boosted Kuldeep Yadav's confidence, with the left-arm wrist spinner feeling that consistent opportunities have sharpened his skills and enhanced his game awareness. Making his debut at the same venue in 2017, Kuldeep has only featured in 12 Test matches over the past seven years, with four consecutive appearances in the current series against England.

On the opening day of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Thursday, Kuldeep made a remarkable impact by claiming five top-order wickets.

"If you play regularly, you get more confident about your bowling. Game awareness also comes with it. It is very important to keep playing regularly as it makes your bowling sharp," said the 29-year-old, who now has 17 wickets in the series with hopefully one more innings to increase his tally.

In recent years, opportunities in Test matches were sporadic for the talented spinner, compounded by a dip in form and a knee surgery. However, during this period, the spinner made technical adjustments to regain his form and rediscover his mojo.

"In the beginning, it was very challenging. I had changed my action, it took six to eight months to find that rhythm. Now, things are all set and I am enjoying it. In Ranchi, I tried something with my run-up (faster approach to the crease as it was a slow surface), and I practise that regularly," he said.

On day one, Kuldeep delivered an exceptionally productive 15-over spell spanning both sides of the lunch break, attributing his ability to do so to his enhanced fitness. Since undergoing knee surgery in September 2021, Kuldeep revamped his fitness routine, augmented his pace, and rectified his run-up.

Following his impressive five-wicket haul, which assisted India in dismissing England for 218 on a flat track, Kuldeep emphasized that his targeted fitness regimen enabled him to implement these adjustments and sustain extended bowling spells.

"Bowling is all about fitness. I have worked a lot on my fitness in the last 18 months. I have been able to make certain changes in my bowling because of improved fitness," Kuldeep said at the day-end media conference.

"I am doing specific things on my fitness which is allowing me to bowl long spells. At Rajkot (12 overs in first innings) and Ranchi (14 overs in second innings) also, I bowled log spells. I have gotten used to it."

Kuldeep has been extracting greater bite from flat surfaces in comparison to other spinners, a trait that was evident on Thursday when he executed a delivery that drifted and sharply turned back to dismiss Zak Crawley. The ball spun from an imaginary fifth off-stump trajectory, ultimately demolishing the leg stump of the England opener.

"I was using the drift well on both sides. I am very happy that we were able to get them out for 218 as it is a good wicket. As a spinner, you focus on the length and try to hit good length.

At times, you change plans as per conditions. If you are getting drift, then you have to think about the lines as well. The more you play, the easier it becomes to control. Speed also matters. If you bowl at a certain speed and change your pace, it gets difficult for the batters," said the cricketer from Kanpur.

Dharamsala holds a special significance for Kuldeep, marking the venue of his Test debut in 2017. Despite a promising start, Kuldeep's career did not ascend as expected. However, he now appears to have discovered his optimal form and performance level.

"It was an interesting phase. It has been seven years since (debut). I have become a lot more mature about my bowling. I understand my game a lot better now. I know how to read the wicket," he said.

On his stellar effort on day one, Kuldeep said: "The wicket is good. It is unlikely to break considering the cold weather. It was cold in the first hour. The ball was gripping and was just trying to put revs on the ball."

After England's dismissal shortly after tea, Kuldeep and Ashwin shared an emotional moment on the field. As Ashwin marked his 100th Test, Kuldeep initially insisted that Ashwin keep the ball as a memento, while the more experienced off-spinner suggested the opposite. Ashwin then proceeded to demonstrate his prowess by claiming four wickets, including the tail-enders.

On that exchange, he said: "Ash bhai told me I have 35 balls, and asked me to keep this one."